Casinos and slot machine halls to close during emergency situation

Card players.
Card players. Source: Michał Parzuchowski/Unsplash
Casinos and slot machine halls will be closed during the emergency situation until at least May 1 to help limit the spread of the coronavirus after Prime Minister Jüri Ratas signed an order on Monday. The same regulation provides for an exemption for Estonian Olympic athletes to continue to train.

Casinos and gaming halls will be closed because close contact is unavoidable in these locations. In addition, a significant increase in casino visits can be expected when other institutions are closed.

There are two exceptions to the closure of public facilities in connection with the Summer Olympics. The Audentes Sports Center and Pärnu Kalev Rowing Base will remain open for the training of athletes participating in the Olympic Games, their coaches and support staff.

"The International Olympic Committee has so far neither announced nor postponed the suspension of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, and has confirmed that preparations for the games are taking place as planned," said Ratas. In order for the athletes to compete, Ratas said, they need the ability to practice.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

casinoscoronaviruscovid-19
