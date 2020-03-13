Kallas: Reform Party ready to work closely with government

Chair of the Estonian Reform Party Kaja Kallas on Friday said she agreed with the government's decision to declare an emergency situation and said that the Reform Party is prepared to act together with the government in the Riigikogu to find fast and effective solutions.

"I recognize the government's decision to declare an emergency situation and I second to the position of the prime minister that the state alone is unable to put a stop to the spread of the coronavirus," Kallas said in a statement.

"It's very important for every person to take care of themselves and those close to them. It's important to reduce social contacts and observe hygiene requirements. If possible, please help those who need help in coping with simple day-to-day chores," the leader of the biggest opposition party said.

Kallas expressed hope that the spread of the virus will stop quickly and people will be able to return to their normal day-to-day activities.

"The Reform Party is ready to work together with the government in the Riigikogu in order for us to find fast and effective solutions that would offer security to business operators and employees. Be it targeted emergency aid for specific sectors of the economy, more flexible sickness benefits and allowance for staying away from work, allocation of additional money to healthcare, or tax breaks coupled with loan guarantees," Kallas said.

"Crisis is a time for political unity, and it's important that Estonia make decisions in a timely and forward-looking manner. In this way we can reduce the number of disease cases and mitigate economic hardships," she added

Earlier this week the Reform Party canceled its General Assembly which was scheduled for the end of March to mitigate any spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!