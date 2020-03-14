In case you missed it: March 7-March 13

With readers often having hectic lifestyles, it can be easy to miss what's been going on in Estonia this week. Here's a snapshot of some of the highlights.

As with the rest of the globe, the news this week was dominated by one thing and one thing alone, the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of cases last weekend stood at 10, by Friday this had quadrupled, to 41, President Kersti Kaljulaid was unable to attend the 30th anniversary of the foundation of the Estonian Congress having been to an event in Washington attended by a COVID-19 carrier, and the Estonian government had declared a situation of emergency, together with a package of measures aimed at countering the spread.

There were a few other things happening too, however. The 1944 bombing of Tallinn was commemorated, as it is every year, and Estonia had the honor of being the first country to be asked to take part in an expansion of French operations in Mali.

Coronavirus stories

In other news...

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!