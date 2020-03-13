ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Social affairs minister: 41 confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
{{1584086580000 | amCalendar}}
Social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center) at Friday's government press conference.
Social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center) at Friday's government press conference. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A total of 41 people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Estonia, social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center) said Friday morning.

On Thursday, the Health Board's laboratory identified 24 positive coronavirus tests. When broken down by region, 21 were from Harju County, there were 16 cases in Saaremaa and 4 in Tartu County. In total 120 analyzes were performed.

A total of 584 samples have been tested since January. 

Kiik said, so far, in most cases people who have tested positive have been told to self-quarantine for 14 days at home and are not being treated in hospital.  

In future, the Health Board will provide the public with an overview of the current status of the COVID-19 virus in Estonia twice a day. Each individual case will no longer be reported separately, Kiik said.

Speaking at a government press conference together with prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center), interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) and foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), Kiik said that some of the new cases had been found on the island of Saaremaa.

While all Estonian schools are closed from Monday, Saaremaa's were closed from Thursday after the island's municipal government made the move following the discovery of two coronavirus cases.

The cases followed a volleyball tournament which went ahead last weekend and featured a visiting team from northern Italy, despite that region being an at-risk zone.

The Estonian government declared an emergency situation* late Thursday evening.

Emergency situation vs. state of emergency

* An earlier version of this article mistakenly stated that the Estonian government had declared a state of emergency in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak. This article has since been updated to accurately reflect that the government instead declared an emergency situation.

Under Estonian law, a state of emergency ("erakorraline seisukord") is only declared in case of a threat to the constitutional order of Estonia and it is not possible to eliminate a threat without the implementation of the measures provided for in the State of Emergency Act. Under the Emergency Act, the Estonian government may declare an emergency situation ("eriolukord") for the resolving of an emergency caused by a natural disaster, catastrophe or spread of a communicable disease.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Helen Wright

tanel kiikcoronaviruscoronavirus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:37

Ida-Viru Central Hospital chief doctor: Home best place for isolation

14:18

Tallinn Central Library to stay open, National Library closes from Friday Updated

14:14

President's monthly salary to increase to €6,661, MP's to €4,330

13:43

PPA to close all customer service offices until Tuesday

13:30

Kiik: Virus spreading in hospitals and among medical staff greatest risk

13:13

Tänak in third place going into Rally Mexico day two

12:47

Tallink halts Tallinn-Stockholm return cruise ticket sales

12:24

Kallas: Reform Party ready to work closely with government

12:01

Additional border controls are focused on larger virus outbreaks

11:46

Family doctor dispels coronavirus social media myths

11:21

Native Language Day e-dictation exercise postponed

10:54

Reps: We need effective online classroom simulation as schools close

10:29

Island ferries allowing passengers to stay in cars during journeys

10:16

Bank of Estonia chief: We back up commercial banks

10:04

Social affairs minister: 41 confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia Updated

09:57

Banks prepared to give grace period to borrowers facing coronavirus effects

09:42

Estonian embassies join E-notar distant authentication pilot project

09:16

Statistics Estonia suspending interviewers' home visits

08:46

Volunteer food bank postpones April food drive after coronavirus spread

08:23

Prime minister: Government calls on nation to unite in emergency situation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: