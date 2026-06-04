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Gallery: Security services practice surprise attack response at ERR

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An attack drill took place at ERR on June 4, 2026, as part of the large-scale security exercise Ilves 2026.
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An attack drill took place on Thursday (June 4) at Estonian Public Broadcasting's (ERR) as part of the large-scale security exercise Ilves 2026.

During the first half of Thursday, police units were seen around the building at 14 F. R. Kreutzwaldi tänav as the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) conducted an emergency response exercise at the Uudistemaja news building. 

Police practiced responding to a crisis scenario in which the public broadcaster was suddenly attacked.

Virko Luide, head of the Police and Border Guard Board's Crisis Preparedness Bureau, explained that the opportunity to practice cooperation with ERR is of great value to the police.

"For us, this is, on the one hand, a tactical exercise in which different police units can train in a realistic environment to resolve a sudden attack situation. At the same time, cooperation with ERR's staff and the opportunity to instruct ERR employees on how to act in a sudden attack situation and how to improve the security of their buildings is at least equally important," Luide said before the drill took place.

The sudden attack drill was part of the large-scale exercise Ilves 2026, which involves 130 public, private, and third-sector organizations. The main part of the exercise will take place across Estonia on June 8–12.

This article was updated to add the gallery.

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