Registered unemployment grows to 5.7 percent in February

BNS
Unemployment Insurance Office (Töötukassa) branch in Pärnu.
The number of registered unemployed in Estonia was 36,749 at the end of February, making up 5.7 percent of the total number of workforce from age 16 to retirement age - an increased by 0.5 percentage point compared to the same month last year.

Compared with January, registered unemployment increased by 0.1 percentage point.

The number of newly unemployed persons registered during the month declined from 5,469 in February 2019 to 5,384 in the same month this year. The corresponding number in January 2020 was 7,772, it appears from figures published by the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Ida-Viru County had the highest unemployment last month at 11.2 percent, followed by Valga County at 8.2 percent, Polva County at 7.9 percent, Parnu County at 7 percent and Voru County at 6.8 percent.

Unemployment continued to be lowest in Hiiu County at 3.2 percent, followed by Jogeva, Saare and Harju counties at 4.6 percent.

Of the registered unemployed as at the end of the month, 10,501, or 28.5 percent, were persons with reduced capacity for work. 

In February, the total number of job offers available via the Unemployment Insurance Fund was 7,043, and the number of positions yet to be filled stood at 3,563 at the end of the month.

Statistics on registered unemployment reflect the number of unemployed persons who have registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Editor: Helen Wright

unemployment
