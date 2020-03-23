Number of registered unemployed grew 4 percent in a week

The number of registered unemployed in Estonia totaled 38,629 on Monday, up 4,2 percent compared with last week. This accounts for six percent of the total workforce from age 16 through the retirement age.

Eighteen companies announced collective redundancies to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) last week. According to the initial redundancy notices, 261 people will lose their jobs. Out of the collective redundancies, eight were stated to be connected with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic for a total of 60 dismissals.

A total of 2,102 newly unemployed persons registered with Töötukassa through March 16 to March 22, up 30 percent compared with last week, the fund announced.

