ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Temporarily unemployed workers to receive two months salary at 70 percent ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu.
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The Unemployment Insurance Fund decided to reimburse 70 percent of salaries to employees of companies for two months who are in financial difficulty due to the impact of the coronavirus, it was agreed on Wednesday evening. The government agreed to the plans on Thursday.

The council of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) reached an agreement on how to prevent large-scale layoffs in the economic crisis caused by the effects of the coronavirus.

The plan will help companies whose turnover and income have fallen sharply and whose employees have suddenly found themselves without work. The initial agreement is to compensate them with 70 percent of their wages for two months, March and April. Companies are also expected to pay some of the costs themselves.

To be eligible for compensation, the employer must meet at least two of three criteria:

  • The turnover of the company must have fallen by at least 30 percent compared to the same period last year; 
  • At least 30 percent of the workforce no longer have a job; 
  • Salaries have been reduced by at least 30 percent.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund will calculate how much a worker will be paid based on their average salary for the last 12 months. However, they will receive no more than €1,000.

In turn, the employer will be obliged to pay the employee at least €150 and the labor taxes owed.

The measure will apply retroactively from March 1 to May 31, but the compensation may be claimed for up to two months' salary for the period chosen by the employer within that three month period. This means employees who have already received notice their redundancy as of March 1 are included.

All companies that meet the qualification criteria will be covered by the scheme.

On Thursday, the government agreed to support the measures with €250 million. The rules state:

The labour market service provided by the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund to cover for wage reduction – amounting to €250 million, under the following conditions:

  1. The benefit can be used by a compliant employer to cover the period of two months from March to May 2020;
  2. The benefit of no more than €1,000 per month per employee in need of the support is paid as gross amount.
  3. The benefit is calculated based on the gross wages of the employee over the period of the previous 12 months, plus remuneration payable by the employer to the employee which is no less than €150 in gross amount. The Unemployment Insurance Fund and the employer will pay all labour taxes on wages and benefits.

To see the details of the government's €2 billion economic support package

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

unemploymentunemployment insurance fundcoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:05

RMK calls on people to avoid crowded hiking trails

18:45

Foreign ministry wants to help Estonian entrepreneurs

18:29

Doctors moving to work outside of cities will receive up to €1,650

18:04

Telia gives faster internet to family doctor during crisis period

17:39

Government decision frees up €210 million of EU funding

17:13

Estonia raises Polish border issue with both NATO and the US

17:03

Temporarily unemployed workers to receive two months salary at 70 percent

16:43

Isamaa leader: Second pillar pension payments suspension up to president

16:14

Ilmar Raag: The legend of coronavirus crisis communication

15:49

More than 1,200 people registered as unemployed in last three days

15:26

Tallink launches vessel between Estonia and Germany

15:19

Foreign ministry issues flight info, travel options for return to Estonia

15:08

Government launches €2 billion economic support package Updated

15:02

Euroapteek pharmacy chain says reforms during coronavirus outbreak risky

14:31

PPA: No rise in domestic violence, await effects of coronavirus measures

14:28

HeadRead literary festival postponed to September due to coronavirus spread

13:51

Simson: European Commission is working on creating green corridors

13:36

Health Board: Nine new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, total rises to 267

13:27

Fraudsters seeking profit from emergency situation, police warns

13:03

Government to weigh up raft of anti-drink-driving measures

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: