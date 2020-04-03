ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

More than 2,500 people registered as unemployed this week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Tartu's Vaksali Street,
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Tartu's Vaksali Street, Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The number of registered unemployed in Estonia totaled over 42,000 on Friday, Unemployment Insurance Fund director Meelis Paavel told ERR.

The average number of newly unemployed had stayed at around 2,100 during the previous two weeks, however, 2,600 people registered unemployed this week. The numbers may have gone up, but many companies have left filing redundancy notices to the beginning of the month, according to Paavel.

"During the emergency situation we have been contacted by 57 companies. This concerns a total of 1,200 people," Paavel said. "Most are economic operators or caterers, but this week many hotels filed for redundancies," he added.

The unemployment fund will on Monday launch a website where employers can start applying for benefits. The website has necessary references and materials for making the process as easy as possible for the employers, Paavel said.

Employers whose turnover has fallen by 30 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, who have had the same amount of wages reduced, or at least 30 percent of their staff cannot work can apply for compensation.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

unemployment insurance fundunemployment in estoniacoronavirus emergency measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:05

New regulations ensure 2 + 2 rule applies in stores

19:39

€15 million in supplementary budget for high-speed internet in rural areas

19:13

More than 60 Estonians trying to return from abroad

18:49

University of Tartu invites people to take part in coronavirus study

18:27

Tallinn Airport sees 55 percent drop in March passenger numbers

18:05

Interview: Kuressaare Hospital's medical chief Edward Laane

17:52

More than 2,500 people registered as unemployed this week

17:32

'Disco Elysium' triumphs at the BAFTA Games Awards

17:06

Estonian sports to receive €3 million aid package from state

16:44

Sports coaches will not receive state support after coronavirus job losses

16:23

Health Board starts Prangli island medical brigade

16:03

Estonia contributing to new EU Libya mission

15:46

Head of EAS: Even a strong fish cannot live for two hours in the sun

15:16

Statistics Estonia: Mobility has decreased during the emergency situation

14:57

Weapons permit validity to be extended through end of emergency situation

14:39

More digital solutions can be used in criminal proceedings

14:14

Did you write it correctly? The text for this year's e-dictation exercise

14:03

Health Board: Coronavirus cases to reach peak by end of next week

13:58

ETV will broadcast special program to replace Eurovision Song Contest

13:42

Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee issues statement on EU and NATO unity

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: