More than 2,500 people registered as unemployed this week

The average number of newly unemployed had stayed at around 2,100 during the previous two weeks, however, 2,600 people registered unemployed this week. The numbers may have gone up, but many companies have left filing redundancy notices to the beginning of the month, according to Paavel.

"During the emergency situation we have been contacted by 57 companies. This concerns a total of 1,200 people," Paavel said. "Most are economic operators or caterers, but this week many hotels filed for redundancies," he added.

The unemployment fund will on Monday launch a website where employers can start applying for benefits. The website has necessary references and materials for making the process as easy as possible for the employers, Paavel said.

Employers whose turnover has fallen by 30 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, who have had the same amount of wages reduced, or at least 30 percent of their staff cannot work can apply for compensation.

