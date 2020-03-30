Registered unemployment rate grows to 6.2 percent

The number of unemployed people in Estonia has increased by 4 percent over the past week, and 9 percent on month, to a registered total of 6.2 percent of workforce from age 16 to retirement age.

40,125 people were registered unemployed in Estonia as of Sunday, BNS reports. The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) says there has been a significant increase in activity in registering as unemployed in recent weeks.

The number who newly-registered unemployed last week, at 2,059 was, however, lower than the previous week, at 2,312, when the current emergency situation sparked by the coronavirus pandemic began.

The increase in registered unemployed has been seen in all counties, though principally in Harju County, including Tallinn.

IN addition to individuals, last week, 26 institutions or companies filed redundancy notices, which, according to preliminary information, together are expected to lay off 424 employees. According to last week's data, the largest number of redundancies came in the accommodation and catering sectors, according to BNS.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!