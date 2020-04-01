ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Deputy Secretary General: Labour market deteriorating ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Unemployment Insurance Office (Töötukassa) branch in Pärnu.
Unemployment Insurance Office (Töötukassa) branch in Pärnu. Source: ERR
News

A total of 2,059 newly unemployed persons registered with the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) last week. According to Deputy Secretary General on Labour and Employment Policy Sten Andreas Erlich, the labour market is deteriorating.

40,125 people were registered unemployed in Estonia as of Sunday. The number of newly-registered unemployed last week was lower than the previous week, but up compared to the annual average, Erlich said on Wednesday.

More and more companies are announcing redudancies but the applications are yet to be reviewed.

The labour market is rapidly changing for the worse," Erlich said. "Two political changes are under discussion. First, whether people could do low-income odd jobs during unemployment and second, whether the government and the unemployment fund council could extend the rescue measures for reimbursing salaries over more than a two-month period, if necessary," he added.

According to Unemployment Insurance Fund director Meelis Paavel, the fund is currently preparing for reimbursements. "Right now I can confirm that everything has more or less gone according to the plan in this very short time we were given and we are soon ready to accept applications," Paavel said.

30 people are helping to prepare the process and according to Paavel they have enough resources to finish it on time. The unemployment fund has received a large number of questions regarding the situation.

"As these measures were brought into being as quickly as possible, we have to accept that we cannot answer all questions now. Some will have to be answered when we are ready to accept applications. We ask employers to make preparations," Paavel added.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

unemployment insurance fundcoronavirus emergency measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:31

Ratas expresses support for halting second-pillar pension payments

19:14

Number of coronavirus cases diagnosed lower than expected

19:08

Personal protective equipment starts journey to Estonia from China

18:56

Tõnis Saarts: EKRE rhetoric has changed during crisis

18:30

Raul Rebane: Four recommendations for handling corona time news

18:13

Winning design announced for new Pärnu bridge

18:10

Tallinn support measures: 100 percent rental discount, half off ad tax

17:41

Deputy Secretary General: Labour market deteriorating

17:21

Tallink Grupp to lay off over 100 hotel staff

16:58

Rõtov: Crisis committee should temporarily involve "standbys"

16:36

Distance learning off to a good start in Tallinn

16:10

Aivar Kokk: The economy cannot be sacrificed on the altar of public health

16:10

Interior ministry drafting bill to send unemployed foreign workers home

15:41

Overhaul of Viljandi city center going ahead

15:23

Isamaa MP: Excise duty cuts due on natural gas, diesel, electricity

15:03

Video and Gallery: Coronavirus army field hospital construction underway

14:45

Madise: Accused under surveillance must be able to confer with counsel

14:24

Chain pharmacy representative: I have no reason to feel schadenfreude

14:05

Health Board: Fifth death reported, total coronavirus cases rise to 779

14:01

Tallinn to support parents paying private kindergarten fees

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: