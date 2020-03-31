ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

State has no strategy in place for lifting emergency situation restrictions ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Deputy Secretary General for Economic Development Viljar Lubi.
Deputy Secretary General for Economic Development Viljar Lubi. Source: ERR
News

The lifting of restrictions implemented for the duration of the emergency situation will be based not on economic but rather health-based logic, and as there is currently no certainty regarding how the coronavirus will continue to spread, no strategy exists for exiting the standstill either, said Ministry of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Deputy Secretary General for Economic Development Viljar Lubi.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Lubi said that the current economic situation is tense. What will happen going forward, however, will depend on what is going on in the healthcare field, as a market recovery cannot be expected prior to the relaxation of movement restrictions.

"Thankfully the entire economy hasn't come to a halt, when it comes to part of manufacturing and the service sector," he noted. "We will try to do everything we can to ensure that work can continue and to reduce the effect on the economy."

According to the deputy secretary general, it is yet too soon to say when the next steps from the government would be seen; this would depend on how the crisis is evolving. Many ideas exist for stimulating the market, but they are of no importance until it is known when restrictions are lifted.

The lifting of current restrictions, however, will be based not on economic but rather health-based logic. According to Lubi, what is being taken into account is what the Health Board and the Ministry of Social Affairs are saying, and what scenarios are currently employed; a strategy for exiting the current standstill will be drawn up accordingly.

"We are most dependent on what scenario the spread of the virus will follow," he said. "We currently don't know for sure, just as the healthcare side of things the world over doesn't. We are working in somewhat unpredictable conditions, just like business-owners are."

According to the ministry official, companies are doing their best to restrict their expenses as much as possible. Within the next few days, employers will have access to Unemployment Insurance Fund measures that will be implemented retroactively, and Kredex's initial crisis measures became available last Friday.

"We are prepared for the fact that in the next few weeks, Kredex will have to respond to every possible market failure so that companies can be guaranteed access to their working capital," Lubi said. "We will try to monitor how these measures are accepted by the market in as close to real time as possible."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of economic affairs and communicationscoronavirusemergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
07:59

452 pharmacies compliant with reform on eve of law coming into effect

07:41

Police identify 163 violations of coronavirus quarantine rules

07:14

State has no strategy in place for lifting emergency situation restrictions

30.03

Rimi to open stores hour earlier for risk group shoppers

30.03

Tax board to reduce interest rate on tax debt after emergency situation

30.03

US Embassy Tallinn to host virtual coronavirus Q&A on Thursday

30.03

1900-2020 Tallinn architecture guide published by Museum of Architecture

30.03

Business daily Äripäev making 15 percent staff salary cuts, layoffs

30.03

Registered unemployment rate grows to 6.2 percent

30.03

Alexela laying off 93 people in coronavirus-related economic trials

30.03

Gallery: Old Town largely devoid of people as emergency situation continues

30.03

World champion Tänak enjoying unexpected free time at home

30.03

Government launches coronavirus crisis info page in English

30.03

Kuressaare hospital to get third coronavirus ward

30.03

Chief of emergency department: Medical structures preparing for battle

30.03

Riigikogu speaker: Emergency budget could reach Riigikogu this week

30.03

Nearly fifth of those who have lost work still awaiting relief from state

30.03

Estonian Anti-Doping: Athletes remain subject to testing during pandemic

30.03

Municipalities helping those in need in rural areas during coronavirus

30.03

Kalle Palling resigns as Harku municipality chair amid coronavirus claims

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: