ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

EOC president: Sports sector needs crisis assistance from state ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
News

President of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOC) Urmas Sõõrumaa is calling for the government to come to the aid of the sports sector that has taken a heavy blow in the ongoing coronavirus crisis, including by expanding the state's crisis relief measures to all coaches and instructors, as well as the sports facilities in private ownership.

"When the emergency situation is over, not all spheres will recover in a quickly - some sports clubs will not survive the economic downturn. The current measures do not help all clubs and coaches. The people who have committed themselves to promoting public health in Estonia must be preserved with extreme care in today's conditions. Not only by the clubs, but also by the state," the president of EOC said,

"It is one of the specifics of the sports sector that quite often highly esteemed specialists work at several sports clubs and in addition are self employed," Sõõrumaa said. "At the moment, attention has been paid only to helping those who have entered into an employment contract." 

The president of EOC said that if Estonia lets the sector lose its credibility and sink into a "grey zone," a lot of time will be needed for the system to be restored. He said the state should compensate people for lost income whose form of work has been other than a regular employment contract.

"Sports clubs give work to nearly 10,000 people, half of whom are coaches and instructors and the remaining half other personnel. The turnover of Estonia's sports clubs last year was approximately €140 million, of which €70 million came from the contributions of individuals and the remainder was support from the state and municipalities and other economic activity. Now the danger exists that the almost half or even more of that will not be received," he said.

Sõõrumaa said that sport as a sector of the economy, which is worth €280 million and accounted for about 1 percent of Estonia's GDP last year, will contract significantly this year.

"We must not be careless and allow things that we have taken great pains to build up to crumble," he said, also pointing out that the tax revenue, mostly labor taxes, received by the state from sports clubs nearly doubled in four years from €20 million in 2016 to €37 million in 2019.

The EOC president said another important point that requires assistance from the state is sports infrastructure. There are 2,961 sports facilities in Estonia, 79 percent of which belong to the state or a municipality. The latter spend an estimated €31 million on the upkeep of the facilities per year, while private owners spend an estimated €8 million.

"These maintenance costs have put private owners in a very difficult situation," Sõõrumaa said, adding that overcoming problems related to that also needs to be addressed in the near future.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

urmas sõõrumaa
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:20

EOC president: Sports sector needs crisis assistance from state

16:46

More than 200 Estonians seeking help to return

16:10

Kaljulaid urges residents to stay at home

15:46

Reinsalu: Rights guaranteed by the ECHR can be restricted in an emergency

15:15

Saaremaa to get additional health workers and medical supplies

14:45

Põlluaas: Riigikogu will not discuss supplementary budget next week

14:11

Valga municipality council elects new leader

13:42

Estonia to send special operations unit to Mali

13:12

Top Estonian basketball team releases all players, facing disbandment

12:42

Dismissed TÜK clinic chairman: Decision made at the wrong time

12:13

NATO Battle Group continues to operate despite emergency situation rules

11:52

Health Board: 70 new cases diagnosed

11:10

Starship Technologies lays off large number of employees

10:34

Defense forces disagree with claims Russia is suspending military exercises

10:06

Clocks go forward in Estonia on Sunday

09:35

Credit rating agency Fitch affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-

09:05

Survey: Public making more effort to stop coronavirus spreading

08:41

Health Board: 25 people test positive for coronavirus in Saaremaa care home

27.03

Number of layoff notices on rise, aid measure won't help tourism sector

27.03

Tartu launches hard-hitting ads encouraging people to stay home

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: