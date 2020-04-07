EOK president to be elected a month after emergency situation ends

The executive committee of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) decided at its virtual meeting on Monday that the plenary meeting, at which the committee's governing bodies will be elected, shall be convened on the fourth Monday after the emergency situation has ended.

The EOK members will receive notification on the exact date and place of the meeting on the day the emergency situation ends.

Incumbent EOK president Urmas Sõõrumaa will continue exercising the the functions of president and representing the olympic committee until the plenary meeting.

