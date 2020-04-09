Unemployment fund gets four additional company layoff notices

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) has received four notifications of collective redundancies so far this week, with 62 people losing their jobs as a result.

The amount of redundancies has decreased compared to last week, although there will be more companies that need to furlough employees, Annika Koppel, a spokeswoman for the fund, told ERR's online news in Estonian on Thursday.

Redundancies were announced in wholesale and retail services, industrial establishments and accommodation, Koppel said, adding that these are also the hardest-hit sectors as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund has received notificiations of 67 collective redundancies with 1,364 people losing their jobs across Estonia. Most redundancies have been announced in manufacturing industry, where 425 people have lost their jobs.

Registered unemployment has increased by 0.6 percent in a week, to 6.8 percent as of Wednesday. The total number of unemployed stands at 44,227, nearly 3,000 people have registered unemployed since the beginning of the month.

