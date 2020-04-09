ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Unemployment fund gets four additional company layoff notices ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu.
The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund office in Tartu. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) has received four notifications of collective redundancies so far this week, with 62 people losing their jobs as a result.

The amount of redundancies has decreased compared to last week, although there will be more companies that need to furlough employees, Annika Koppel, a spokeswoman for the fund, told ERR's online news in Estonian on Thursday.

Redundancies were announced in wholesale and retail services, industrial establishments and accommodation, Koppel said, adding that these are also the hardest-hit sectors as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund has received notificiations of 67 collective redundancies with 1,364 people losing their jobs across Estonia. Most redundancies have been announced in manufacturing industry, where 425 people have lost their jobs.

Registered unemployment has increased by 0.6 percent in a week, to 6.8 percent as of Wednesday. The total number of unemployed stands at 44,227, nearly 3,000 people have registered unemployed since the beginning of the month.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

unemployment insurance fundcoronavirus emergency measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:48

State to support parents of children with special needs during crisis

15:31

Ministry proposes flag day to mark centennial of Estonian Constitution

15:16

Chancellor: Health Board not authorized to halt dental, private treatment

14:54

Unemployment fund gets four additional company layoff notices

14:36

Estonia to allocate €100,000 for combating coronavirus in poorest countries

14:34

Ratas, Reinsalu: No talk of loosening restrictions yet

14:10

State to support Ida-Viru County bus transport with €270,000

13:39

Kuressaare flight procurement deadline extended for the sixth time

13:18

ATM withdrawals down by a third in April

12:49

Kellertheater's 'Canterville Ghost' offered online in three languages

12:28

Tax board extends paper return deadline as service centers closed to May

11:52

Statistics: Manufacturing production up 6 percent on year

11:47

EOK president: State should provide support to private sports facilities

11:33

Health Board: 23 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

11:22

'Ringvaade': Gymnastics coach Janika Mölder in Toronto

10:58

Economic affairs minister applies for long-term island bridge link plan

10:41

Archbishop Viilma: Church must adapt to situation like all others

10:22

Bolt asks for €50 million subsidy from state

10:01

President approves continued use of Defense League in border control

09:37

Kadai: Civil defense needs a line in the state budget

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: