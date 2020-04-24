Unemployment rate is slowly rising

Three collective redundancy notices had been submitted to the Unemployment Insurance Fund by Friday morning resulting in 84 job losses.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund said the largest number of people laid off by a single company was 57 at the Swedish industrial company HANZA Mechanics Narva which operates in Narva in Ida-Viru County.

Currently, 47,658 people are registered as unemployed in Estonia and the registered unemployment rate is 7.4 percent, which is increasing.

