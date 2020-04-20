Registered unemployment grew 4 percent last week

The Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund registered 2,247 newly unemployed people last week; the number was lower than during the preceding four weeks of the emergency situation, having grown 4 percent week on week. Unemployment is at 7.2 percent.

The number of registered unemployed in Estonia was 46,638 as of Sunday, making up 7.2 percent of the total number of workforce, the Unemployment Insurance Fund said.

Altogether 13,866 people have been registered as unemployed from the beginning of the emergency situation, on March 12, during the same period, the status of 3,941 people as unemployed has been terminated.

The number of people who have became unemployed is highest in the fields of trade and customer service, which make up approximately 12 percent of all new registered unemployment.

Trade and customer service are followed by construction with 11 percent, and catering, accommodation and event organization with 10 percent.

As of Sunday, the highest numbers of unemployed people were registered in Tallinn and Harju County at 19,866, followed by Ida-Viru County at 7,759, and Tartu County with 4,761.

The unemployment rate was 6.2 percent in Tallinn and Harju County, 12.7 percent in Ida-Viru County, and 6 percent in Tartu County.

The number of collective redundancy notices filed last week decreased compared to the preceding weeks. Notices were issued by five institutions or companies last week which, according to preliminary information, expect to lay off 153 workers. The respective numbers the week before were seven and 91.

Altogether 1,427 institutions or companies filed for income compensation last week for a total of 5,105 people. The number of applications filed by companies during the past two weeks is 5,659 seeking compensation for altogether 30,739 people. The aggregate expenditure on income compensation at present totals over 24.5 million euros.

