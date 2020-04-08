ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Unemployment Insurance Fund starts paying wage compensation to employees ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
An Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Vaksali Street in Tartu.
An Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Vaksali Street in Tartu. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The Unemployment Insurance Fund has so far paid out €686,300 to employees whose companies have filed for wage compensation due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. Applications opened on Monday and 2,663 employers have joined.

The number of employees compensated as of Wednesday morning is 1,039 and the average size of the compensation is €660 euros gross, the fund said in a statement.

The applications are processed and compensation is paid out in the order the applications are received. Payouts are executed by the Unemployment Insurance Fund on all business days.

CEO of the Unemployment Insurance Fund Meelis Paavel said checking the data submitted in the applications takes a couple of days, and if necessary the fund will ask the employer for additional information.

"If everything is correct, both the employee and the employer will get the decision into their mailbox, and in general the compensation is paid into the employee's bank account the next business day," Paavel said.

The application must be filed via the self-service portal of the Unemployment Insurance Fund by the employer or an authorized person.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund started accepting applications for the compensation on Monday, and by Wednesday morning applications had been filed by 2,663 employers concerning 15,382 employees in total. 

To qualify for the measure, an employer must meet two out of three conditions. The company's turnover or revenue must have decreased at least 30 percent compared with the same period last year, the company is in a situation where it does not have work to give in the agreed amount to at least 30 percent of employees, and the wages of the workers have been lowered at least 30 percent or to the minimum wage.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund will compensate to the employee 70 percent of their previous average wage, but no more than €1,000 a month gross, and no less than the minimum wage. 

The employer is obliged to pay the employees receiving the compensation a gross pay of at least €150 a month, which must be paid out before the application is filed.

The measure is part of a package introduced by the government last month to support the economy after the emergency situation was introduced to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the economy. Areas such as tourism have been particularly hard hit.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

unemployment insurance fund
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:55

Ski doping scandal: Veerpalu and Tammjärv used growth hormone

16:24

Gallery, video: Marju Lauristin celebrates 80th birthday

16:05

Unemployment Insurance Fund starts paying wage compensation to employees

15:46

€215 million to be spent on road development in 2020

15:17

Huko Aaspõllu: Expectedly, the pharmacy reform solved nothing

15:03

Business daily Äripäev to be published weekly due to economic crisis

14:44

Free Party membership at critical level again

14:22

Burger King restaurants put on hold while emergency situation continues

14:09

Price of protective masks now for sale in pharmacies may vary

13:56

Domestic violence cases rise during crisis, but calls to hotline fall

13:35

Coronavirus cases in Ida-Viru County are increasing

13:26

Tanel Kiik: Further Hiiumaa coronavirus restrictions not needed

13:10

Estonian manufacturer starts making antiviral protective screens

13:03

Estonian milk producers suspect Lithuanians of favoring own producers

12:55

Requests for school lunch have increased tenfold in Tallinn

12:40

First healthcare worker dies after contracting coronavirus

12:21

Tallinn mayor: City borrowing €76.8 million to fight coronavirus effects

11:54

Prosecutor's office sends Peeter Helme materials to court

11:41

Health Board: Three more deaths due to coronavirus, 37 new cases

11:32

Secretary of state announces competition for state archivist position

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: