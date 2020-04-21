ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
TLG Hotell has laid off largest number of workers in emergency situation

BNS
Hotel room.
Hotel room. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
During the emergency situation declared in Estonia, the largest collective redundancy has been announced by TLG Hotell OÜ, part of the listed Tallink Group, where 99 people have been laid off as of April 16.

During the period from March 16 to April 19, altogether 73 institutions have submitted collective redundancy notices to the Unemployment Insurance Fund, which concern 1,516 jobs.

The second and final notice of collective redundancies has been submitted to the Unemployment Insurance Fund by 35 institutions. A total of 788 employees have been laid off.

The largest number of redundancies has been in the accommodation and catering sector, where 265 people have been made redundant, with initial notices submitted regarding 536 jobs.

In addition to Tallink's hotels, the largest redundancies include BRE Hotels OÜ, which has laid off 43 employees, Ülemiste Hotell, where there are 29 redundancies, and Haveli Invest, a hotel company that has laid off 60 employees.

On April 16, the Unemployment Insurance Fund also received an initial redundancy notice from OÜ Nordic Hotels, which concerns 86 employees of the company.

There have been 252 redundancies in the manufacturing industry so far, with initial notices submitted regarding 470 employees. Among the largest redundancies is AS Kunda Nordic Tsement, which has laid off 76 people, home textile manufacturer Teaspoon OÜ, where there have been 37 redundancies, sewing company OÜ Segers Eesti, which has laid off 33 people, and Nordic Fibreboard Ltd OÜ with 29 redundancies.

On April 7, Rimi Eesti Food also sent the first collective redundancy notice to the Unemployment Insurance Fund. The notice concerns 38 jobs.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

tallink grupp
