ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Three Tallinn hotels to make 250 staff redundant ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

Three hotels in Tallinn notified the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) last week they would be making 250 employees redundant.

Radisson Blu Sky Hotel, Swissotel and the Meriton submitted a collective redundancy notice and informed the fund of their actions.

Margit Paulus, head of the fund's analysis department, told ERR: "Last week, five institutions submitted a collective redundancy notice, a total of 317 people are planned to be made redundant. Three of them are accommodation and catering companies. One information and communication company and one wholesale and retail company,"

Astlanda or Radisson Blu Sky Hotel has submitted a redundancy notice for 98 jobs, Swissotel plans to lay off 83 people and the Meriton 70.

Kaido Ojaperve, CEO of Radisson Hotel, said the company plans to lay off about half of their current staff.

The law states collective termination of employment contracts requires notification, which has to be followed by a 15 day period of consultation. Only after which can the lists with the names of the people to be made redundant be submitted to the Unemployment Insurance Fund. It is also then that the final number of people to be laid off will be known.

Several other Tallinn hotels, such as Tallink Grupp's OÜ TLG Hotell, OÜ BRE Hotels, Ülemiste Hotell and Haveli Invest have announced they will be making redundancies.

Unemployed is rising

The number of unemployed increased by two percent last week. As of Sunday, according to the Unemployment Insurance Fund, 48,822 people were registered as unemployed and the registered unemployment rate was 7.5 percent. 

Last week, 1,534 newly unemployed people were registered and 1,950 the week before. A total of 11,190 unemployed were registered in April, which is 23 percent more than in March.

Paulus said the number of unemployed is on the rise and is mainly growing in the trade and customer service sectors, but also in construction and catering and accommodation companies.

Of the new registered unemployed added last week, 34 percent were laid off from their last job. Redundancies have slightly increased compared to the previous week. The largest increase in unemployment has been in Tallinn, Harju and Hiiu counties.

So far 6,407 institutions have applied for compensation for salaries for March and 32,802 people have applied for compensation. 

In April, salary compensation was granted to 5,688 employees of 15 institutions. The total cost of the benefit is at €33.1 million on Monday morning.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:12

Education minister: State examinations voluntary this academic year

17:53

Finance minister: Kredex to making start payouts this week

17:36

State pays for 10,000 pieces of protective equipment sent to dental clinics

16:54

Video: Churches ring bells to call for easing of COVID-19 restrictions

16:48

Coronavirus testing in Estonia has cost more than €2.5 million

16:24

Estonian minehunter Sakala taking part in MCM operation in Irbe Strait

15:58

Drell on playing in NBA: I sincerely believe I will make it

15:35

One coronavirus ward closes at Kuressaare Hospital

15:10

7,000 people file tax returns over weekend after deadline

14:41

Three Tallinn hotels to make 250 staff redundant

14:13

Economic affairs minister: EKRE has not broken Rail Baltica

13:50

Culture minister wants museums to reopen next week

13:36

Flights to Helsinki will restart on Tuesday

13:02

Sõõrumaa: Sport needs €100 million more per year to ensure public health

12:25

Government has not requested foreign workers from Ukraine

12:07

Private media asks state for €3.2 million less after Postimees rejection

11:37

President proclaims second cluster law despite concerns

11:12

Health Board: 3 new coronavirus cases, 77 in hospital

10:56

Number of readers of National Library continued to grow in April

10:26

TS Laevad, Road Administration agree on buying ferry for island services

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: