Radisson Blu Sky hotel to lay off up to 98 workers

Radisson Blu Sky Hotel in Tallinn is about to lay off workers, and is set to hand out initial redundancy notices to 98 people, the hotel's manager Kaido Ojaperv said on Wednesday, April 29.

"We will do our utmost so that the actual number is smaller, while ensuring the company's viability," Ojaperv told BNS.

He added that under current law, collective termination of employment contracts requires notification, which has to be followed by a 15 day period of consultation, only after which can the lists with the names of the people to be made redundant be submitted to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa). It is also then that the final number of people to be laid off will be known.

The manager said that Radisson Blu Sky will remain open. So far, the hotel has been accommodating medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic, and it will continue doing it at least until the end of the emergency situation.

Several other Tallinn hotels, such as Tallink Grupp's OÜ TLG Hotell, OÜ BRE Hotels, Ülemiste Hotell and Haveli Invest have announced redundancies.

The operator of Radisson Blu Sky is Astlanda Hotell AS, a holding of Eften real estate fund.

