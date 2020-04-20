Nordic Hotels and Taisto Buses file collective redundancy notices

Bus company Taisto Bussid AS, and hotel companies Nordic Hotels OÜ and OÜ Bussiremont submitted collective redundancy notices last week laying off their staff.

Last week, the Unemployment Insurance Fund received five collective redundancy notices which totalled 153 jobs.

The largest redundancy has been made by Nordic Hotels which terminated 80 jobs. The hotel closed its doors at the beginning of the emergency last month.

A week earlier, the Unemployment Insurance Fund received seven notices of collective redundancies, but the companies were smaller, which resulted in less than 100 job losses in total.

