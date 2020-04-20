ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Nordic Hotels and Taisto Buses file collective redundancy notices ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

Bus company Taisto Bussid AS, and hotel companies Nordic Hotels OÜ and OÜ Bussiremont submitted collective redundancy notices last week laying off their staff.

Last week, the Unemployment Insurance Fund received five collective redundancy notices which totalled 153 jobs.

The largest redundancy has been made by Nordic Hotels which terminated 80 jobs. The hotel closed its doors at the beginning of the emergency last month.

A week earlier, the Unemployment Insurance Fund received seven notices of collective redundancies, but the companies were smaller, which resulted in less than 100 job losses in total.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

nordic hotel forumcoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:55

Foreign workers allowed to continue short-term work in agriculture

19:35

Kõlvart suggests people donate to charity instead of gathering on May 9

19:16

Reinsalu condemns cyber attacks against Czech critical infrastructure

18:55

E-commerce volume grows 85 pct in March

18:31

Hot new couple in Tallinn Zoo: Duck and small swan make an unlikely pair

18:05

Minister of Defense: First lessons from the coronavirus crisis

17:45

Nordic Hotels and Taisto Buses file collective redundancy notices

17:21

Financial Supervision Authority calls on Tallink, LHV to end public dispute

16:55

Gallery: President appoints Raul Siem minister of IT, foreign trade

16:32

Tax, Customs Board: €65 million of declared labor taxes not been paid

16:07

COVID-19 has been diagnosed in 13 care homes in Estonia

15:26

Municipality mayor of Saaremaa resigns over coronavirus

15:02

Toomas Sildam: Questions surrounding minister Karu's removal

14:32

Head of Tallinn exchange: LHV and Tallink have not violated market rules

13:57

Registered unemployment grew 4 percent last week

13:29

78 companies apply for Kredex loan measures due to coronavirus crisis

12:53

Former first lady: Calming your mind and body is most improtant right now

12:26

People prefer to buy cheaper meat products during tough times

11:51

EKRE candidate minister Siem: Views of the party must be taken into account

11:40

Seven new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: