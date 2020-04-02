Unemployment board gets 15 company layoff notices in first half of week

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) has received 15 notifications of collective redundancies so far this week, with 404 people losing their jobs as a result. Hospitality and accommodation is the hardest-hit sector as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Lauri Kool, chief communication specialist at the Unemployment Insurance Fund, told ERR on Thursday that collective redundancies have happened at the Tallink Express hotel in Tallinn harbor, the Ülemiste hotel, close to Tallin Airport, and the Lilleküla hotel, a smaller budget hotel in the Uus Mailm district of Tallinn.

Kool added that the sharpest increase in notices had come on Wednesday.

Registered unemployment has also seen an uptick over the same period, increasing by 0.2 percent between the end of last week and Wednesday, April 1, to 6.2 percent. The total number of unemployed stands at 41,628, Kool said.

Industry and the beauty care sector has also been hit, Kool said, adding tht the overall figure of redundancies is not set in stone and might fall as companies alter their initial notices.

