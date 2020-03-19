More than 1,200 people registered as unemployed in last three days

A total of 1,235 newly unemployed persons registered with the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) from Monday through Wednesday.

In total, 1,449 people registered as unemployed last week, 1,542 a week before that and 1,070 during the week of the independence anniversary.

"As of today, the number of registered unemployed in Estonia totals 38,045. At the end of last week, 37,720 people were registered as unemployed," the Unemployment Insurance Fund's (Töötukassa) spokesperson Lauri Kool told ERR on Thursday.

Regarding collective redundancies caused by the emergency situation, the Unemployment Insurance Fun has information from four companies. Among them are a tourist services enterprise, a laundry, a transport company and a company which provides accommodation for tourists. There is additional information about a Pärnu cafeteria, Kool said. Altogether this means 36 redundancies plus six additional people from the cafeteria.

A major concern is Kunda, where 21 workers of Kunda Trans will be unemployed in addition to 78 people from Kunda Nordic Tsement.

