State to pay 70 percent income to people who lost jobs due to coronavirus

The supervisory board of the Unemployment Insurance Fund on Tuesday agreed on a temporary special measure to pay 70 percent of the incomes of people who have lost their jobs temporarily due to the indirect impact of the outbreak of coronavirus in Estonia.

The share of the guaranteed income is equivalent to the sickness benefit currently in effect. The measure is aimed at people whose jobs are temporarily closed or who cannot work from home, so they cannot work, and its aim is to prevent redundancies and termination of employment contracts.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said at a government press conference on Tuesday that the initial plan is to pay the benefit for two to three months, but if necessary, the period can be extended further.

Kiik emphasized that the certificate for sick leave of the Health Insurance Fund and the associated benefits are only applicable to people with real health concerns and the people in close contact with the infected persons.

The minister also said that the payment of state compensation for the first three days of illness to persons on sick leave is also being considered.

The next meeting of the supervisory board of the Unemployment Insurance Fund has been scheduled for Tuesday evening. Kiik said the government is to come out with concrete implementation terms on Wednesday.

