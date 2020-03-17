ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Concrete company to lay off 80 workers and partially close production ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

Approximately 80 workers will be made redundant when AS Kunda Nordic Tsement cement company stops producing clinker later this month. The decision was taken by the supervisory board after a surge in the price of CO2 emissions.

The plant, in Lääne-Viru County, uses old production technology, which creates a relatively high level of carbon emissions. As a result, the continued production of clinker, which is made from wet cement, in Kunda has become economically unviable. Cement grinding and sales in Kunda will continue. 

Compared to dry-cement plants using the best available technology, production in Kunda is more energy-intensive.

CEO of the company Meelis Einstein said: "We have reached a crossroads in Kunda where a new dry process plant is needed to reduce the cost of clinker production and meet the increasingly stringent environmental requirements that stakeholders expect of us. Due to the relatively small production volume, such an investment is not profitable."

The closure of clinker production will result in approximately 80 redundancies.

"For our part, we are making every effort to ensure the entire process is conducted responsibly and so that all workers made redundant can return to the labor market as quickly as possible," said Einstein. 

To help the process, the company will begin a partnership with the Unemployment Insurance Fund to provide support and guidance for those affected by redundancies to help them move back into the labor market.

Kunda Nordic Tsement will continue to work as a cement grinding plant and will continue to produce crushed stone. The clinker needed for cement production will be imported. As a result, the carbon footprint of cement produced in Kunda will be reduced by about 30 percent.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

environmentkundalääne-viru countykunda nordic tsement
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:37

State cannot be ordered to work remotely

15:12

Parents, other outsiders barred from Kindergartens in coronavirus spread

14:53

PERH blood center encouraging healthy donors to donate

14:27

Kaja Kallas: We need balance between coronavirus and society functioning

14:05

Tallink ship will bring Estonians back from Germany

13:44

President allows 150 Kaitseliit members to support work of border control

13:27

Government and business meet to discuss coronavirus mitigation measures

13:11

Thousands open own sick notes online

13:04

State to pay 70 percent income to people who lost jobs due to coronavirus

12:58

Concrete company to lay off 80 workers and partially close production

12:49

Two Pärnu hospital workers diagnosed with coronavirus

12:24

Difficult times ahead for residents of Narva due to border closure

11:58

Valga-Valka checkpoint still open for those working across border

11:31

Expectant parents oppose hospitals' childbirth coronavirus restrictions

10:59

Health Board changes coronavirus cases data methodology, number still 225

10:36

Number of coronavirus cases in Estonia rises to 225

10:34

Nordic-Baltic foreign ministers in returning citizens transit discussions

10:05

Postimees to reduce newspaper size due to falling revenue

09:42

Egypt flights bringing Estonian citizens home as borders close

09:27

Estonia may send ship to retrieve citizens trapped on German-Polish border

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: