Photographs taken by the singer-songwriter and music producer Bryan Adams have gone on display at Tallinn's Fotografiska. The exhibition, titled 'Exposed' will be open until June.

"Exposed" is a retrospective of Adams' friends and colleagues in the entertainment, fashion and art industries,including Morrissey, Ben Kingsley, Amy Winehouse, Michael Jackson.

The exhibition also showcases his series "Wounded: The Legacy of War" where Adams presents portraits of young British soldiers who have suffered life-changing injury in Iraq and Afghanistan or during training.

It also shows his series "Homeless", an in-depth photographic look at the people who live on the streets of London.

Bryan Adams became a member of the Royal Photographic Society in 2015. He continues his creative work and is committed to topics which have a global impact.

The exhibition is open until June 14 at Fotografiska in Teliskivi.

