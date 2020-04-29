ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Fotografiska to host Bryan Adams' exhibition live tour on Sunday

Bryan Adams. London 2011.
Bryan Adams. London 2011. Source: pressimaterjalid
On Sunday, May 3 at 7 p.m., audience can virtually visit singer-songwriter and music producer Bryan Adams' exhibition Exposed at Fotografiska Tallinn.

The curator of the exhibition Anke Degenhard and tour guide Elo Aun, together with surprise guests, will take the audience on a virtual journey to the world of Bryan Adams' photography. Adams' photographic output has spanned more than 20 years and earned him international acclaim as well as brought attention to his charity work.

This exhibition at Fotografiska Tallinn marks the first time that Bryan Adams' photography has ever been shown in Estonia. It consists of three photographic series that reflect his works as a portrait photographer, from celebrity and glamour to trauma and hardship.

Photographs that make up Exposed, the namesake to this exhibition, throw the spotlight on familiar faces from the worlds of entertainment, fashion and the arts.

In May 2019, the material for the Homeless series was published in an extensive book. Now it is put together as a portrait exhibition about the members of London's homeless community who sell The Big Issue magazine on the streets.

The third series, Wounded: The Legacy of War, documents injured British soldiers after returning from foreign missions in Afghanistan and Iraq in the 2000s. These photos bring attention to the aftermath of warfare and defiance of the human spirit.

Fotografiska Tallinn's first-ever live tour from the exhibition by Tom of Finland was welcomed very warmly by the audience, according to the co-founder of Fotografiska Tallinn and Exhibitions' Lead Maarja Loorents. The previous encouraging experience gave the needed push for yet another live tour.

"Bryan Adams' exhibition was open to the public less than a week before the emergency situation was declared in Estonia. As he has a lot of fans here, we decided to stream his exhibition live," Loorents said. 

The tour is technically structured to offer as authentic experience as possible, making the audience feel like they're part of the physical environment of the exhibition. The viewers can see close-ups of the images and listen to exciting facts and stories behind Bryan Adams' photography and people captured on the pictures.

The audience can follow the tour on Fotografiska Tallinn's YouTube channel.

During the tour, viewers are more than welcome to ask questions via sli.do app.

The tour lasts about 1 h 30 min maximum and will be held in English.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Fotografiska to host Bryan Adams' exhibition live tour on Sunday

