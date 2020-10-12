Lux Express recommends passengers wear masks from Tuesday

From Tuesday (October 13) the bus company Lux Express will require passengers to wear a mask on all journeys to limit the spread coronavirus.

Lux Express CEO Janno Ritsberg on Monday said: "For Lux Express, a sense of security for our passengers and bus drivers is paramount."

The company announced that it has purchased a month-long stock of medical masks and is offering a free mask to all its passengers who are not already wearing a personal mask when entering the bus.

Ritsberg said Lux Express is disinfecting all buses after each trip, there is a hand sanitizer at the front and middle doors of the buses, and for more private travel, a person can buy the seat next to them for half price.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!