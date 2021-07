The Estonian Weather Service has issued a forest fire warning across Estonia saying the risk is "very high".

The level of severity varies from level one (yellow) to level two (orange). Only regions in east and south are colored green, which means there is no warning.

More information can be read on the services' website.

The Estonian Weather Service issued a forest fire warning on July 27. Source: Estonian Weather Service

