Police call on people to keep an eye on loved ones during heatwave

News
Stroomi Beach. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A new heatwave has hit Estonia. The police are warning that dehydration may occur when out in nature or by the water, and people are being advised to keep an eye on their loved ones.

"To talk to children where are they going, how long are they going for, such basic things and if it happens that a child or whoever, an elderly person, a loved one, is missing and there is a real threat to their life and health, it is not their usual behavior, immediately call 112," Ottomar Virk, chief operating officer of the Southern Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board, told ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"The myth that you see in movies that you have to wait 24 or 48 hours is definitely not true. If a person is in danger, we must be notified immediately, we can start searching and reach them in time," Virk said.

The Estonian Weather Service has issued a level one warning this week due to the hot weather.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

