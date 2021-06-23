All-time June temperature record of 34.6C posted in Narva

A June temperature record which had stood for over a century in Estonia was broken, and broken again, Wednesday, according to readings taken in the east of the country and at the end of a heatwave which has seen several regional records smashed.

According to the state weather service (Riigi ilmateenistus), June's record was broken after a reading of 34.1C was taken at Kunda at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a national holiday, overtaking the previous record from 1905, when a temperature of 34.0C was recorded in Tartu on June 18 that year.

The new record proved a lot less long-lived, however, when just a few hours later a reading of 34.6C was taken in Narva.

Estonia's absolute all-time high, since records began, of 35.6C, was posted on August 11 1992 in Võru.

The weather service told ERR that since air temperatures have been falling Wednesday, following storms, and will continue to do so, the latest record is likely to stand for the near future.

Regional temperature records for the month of June started coming in last weekend as the mercury exceeded the 32C-mark, with more June highs set on Monday, as values passed 33C.

--

