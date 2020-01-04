Record number of people admitted to Tallinn drunk tank last year

A record number of intoxicated people were delivered to the sobering-up station in the Estonian capital in 2019.

In total 6,371 people spent time at the drunk tank an increase of 6.4 percent on the previous year. The number was 5,962 in 2018 and In 2017, the total was 5,420.

Ene Tomberg, leading specialist at the Tallinn Welfare and Health Care Department told BNS: "Despite the measures implemented, consumption has not decreased."

Altogether 505 people were delivered to the drunk tank in December, among them 75 women and 17 foreign nationals, including one from Belarus, one from Poland, two from Lithuania, two from Norway, one from India, four from Ukraine, one from Albania, three from Latvia and two from the United Kingdom.

All 20 rooms of the drunk tank were equipped with security cameras in 2018 to ensure the safety of the occupants and monitor their health situation.

