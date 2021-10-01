Ott Tänak hit with €5,000 speeding fine in Finland

News
Ott Tänak in Finland ahead of this weekend's rally.
Ott Tänak in Finland ahead of this weekend's rally. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
News

Rally star Ott Tänak has been hit with a €5,000 speeding fine in Finland, ahead of Rally Finland this weekend, Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat reports.

Tänak was clocked at 101 km/h on a 40 km/h public road on Wednesday, Helsingin Sanomat reported (link in Finnish). motorsports governing body the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has issued the fine, rather than Finnish authorities.

At a hearing on Thursday, Tänak, the 2019 world champion, said that he was adjusting the car's lights at the time and had not seen any pedestrians at the roadside.

An eye witness who saw the speeding car had tipped off the FIA, who were able to clock Tänak's speed on their tracking system, meaning it was likely the Hyundai i20 the Estonian was behind the wheel of. The eye-witness put Tänak's speed at 160 km/h, but this was rejected.

The original Helsingin Sanomat piece (in Finnish) is here.

WRC Secto Automotive Rally Finland starts today, Friday, and runs to Sunday over a course in and around the town of Jyväskylä.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:21

Postimees-funded MS Estonia survey concludes work

12:41

President: Only a truly free person can be truly creative

12:34

Tallinn education leaders not convinced if expensive food is higher-quality

11:53

Worldwide Estonian Language Week starts on October 4

11:27

Ott Tänak hit with €5,000 speeding fine in Finland

10:57

Health Board: 215 covid patients, 730 cases, two deaths

10:29

State budget sets aside €600,000 for War of Independence memorial repairs

10:10

Isamaa chair: State budget lacks clear goal

09:56

Ratings: Strong support for Center in Tallinn, but falling elsewhere

09:23

Estonia backs Lithuania's EU proposal to return illegal migrants

08:55

Kiik: A rising covid infection rate is inevitable in an open society

08:31

French Ambassador: France will not pull out of Mali

30.09

Weekly: New president may enter office needing to apply for extra funds

30.09

ERR and Telia reach agreement on TV transmission

30.09

Finance minister: Hopefully there are no big mistakes in next year's budget

30.09

Scientist: Mysterious beacons source of MS Estonia survey interference

30.09

Gallery: Thousands of wooden logs appear in Tallinn's Freedom Square

30.09

AK: Pärnu Airport nearly completed, need to attract flight links

30.09

State plans to compensate electricity price hike using CO2 quota proceeds

30.09

Louis Freeh saga likely over

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

30.09

Coronavirus risk level rises to 'high'

30.09

'Reckless' Estonian bears cause trouble on Latvian border

28.09

Free Estonian language class registration opens on October 4

30.09

Scientist: Mysterious beacons source of MS Estonia survey interference

29.09

MS Estonia bow visor fragments may show traces of exposure to extreme heat

29.09

Business daily: Wise founders richest people in Estonia

30.09

Gallery: Thousands of wooden logs appear in Tallinn's Freedom Square

30.09

PPA: Issuing residence permits should not depend on speed and luck

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: