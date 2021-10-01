Ott Tänak hit with €5,000 speeding fine in Finland

Rally star Ott Tänak has been hit with a €5,000 speeding fine in Finland, ahead of Rally Finland this weekend, Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat reports.

Tänak was clocked at 101 km/h on a 40 km/h public road on Wednesday, Helsingin Sanomat reported (link in Finnish). motorsports governing body the International Automobile Federation (FIA) has issued the fine, rather than Finnish authorities.

At a hearing on Thursday, Tänak, the 2019 world champion, said that he was adjusting the car's lights at the time and had not seen any pedestrians at the roadside.

An eye witness who saw the speeding car had tipped off the FIA, who were able to clock Tänak's speed on their tracking system, meaning it was likely the Hyundai i20 the Estonian was behind the wheel of. The eye-witness put Tänak's speed at 160 km/h, but this was rejected.

The original Helsingin Sanomat piece (in Finnish) is here.

WRC Secto Automotive Rally Finland starts today, Friday, and runs to Sunday over a course in and around the town of Jyväskylä.

--

