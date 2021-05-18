Portal: Tallink ship home to 1,000 UK police officers at June G7 summit

Tallink's MS Silja Europa. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Tallink cruise ship the MS Silja Europa is to be put to an unusual use as a temporary home to around a thousand British police officers during next month's G7 summit to be held in the United Kingdom, portal Delfi reports.

The police officers are being drafted in from all over the U.K. to oversee security at the G7 summit, which takes place in Cornwall in the far south-west of Britain, Delfi reports (link in Estonian), citing Britain's Sky News.

The cruise vessel, which Tallink says is the largest and most beautiful of its kind in its regular home waters of the Baltic, will be at anchor in Falmouth harbor for 10 days and will be used for accommodation, catering, briefings and other essential activities during that time, and is just one of over 200 locations to host the total complement of 6,500 law enforcement officers attending the summit.

Strict coronavirus regulations will be adhered to, Delfi reports, while only restaurants, and not bars, will be open to serve the police residents.

The G7 summit takes place in Cornwall over three days, June 11-13 and is the organization's first face-to-face meeting since the pandemic began, Delfi reports.

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.S. make up the G7, along with the U.K.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Portal: Tallink ship home to 1,000 UK police officers at June G7 summit

