Tallinn-Stockholm ferry may not reopen until 2022

Ships in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tallink has said if the Tallinn-Stockholm shipping line cannot be opened by July, then the route will remain closed until spring 2022. The line has been closed to passengers since March 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is still unclear if international travel will be feasible for tourists this summer. Tallink is not yet selling tickets for the line.

"The opening of the Tallinn-Stockholm route depends on the travel conditions when entering Estonia and Sweden. Today it is not clear whether tourists are welcome in Estonia or Sweden from July 1, for example, and under what conditions," Paavo Nõgene, chairman of the Board of Tallink, told ERR.

He said countries and the European Union need to agree on how the vaccination passport will work in the context of international travel.

"If the European Union cannot do that, it would be good if each country could find out. In Estonia, too, it would be necessary to decide whether one or two doses of vaccine release a person from isolation conditions when coming to Estonia or returning from a trip," said Nõgene. 

He said until clarity is given on this issue, then it is impossible for people to make travel plans and there will be no point in reopening the line this year.  

Editor: Helen Wright

