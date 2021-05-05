European Commission agrees state aid rules for Tallinn's Linnahall

Tallinn City Government will launch an action plan for Tallinn's dilapidated Linnahall building after the European Commission said it did not see a conflict of interest with state aid rules.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said this is good news for the city and previous action plans can now be reviewed.

"Tidying up Linnahall and its surroundings continues to be a priority for us. We want to restore the concert hall and create a modern international conference center. One of the goals is to open the seaside area up to citizens," he said.

He said the previously made agreement with Tallink and Infortar has been pulled due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the tourist sector. A new study will be carried out looking at the possibilities of finding private sector partners and co-financing.

Kõlvart added the city's expected level of investment in the project is not yet clear.

In 2017, a detailed plan to renovate Linnahall and its surroundings was created but was put on hold when the need to go through state aid procedures became clear.

Linnahall, originally named the V. I. Lenin Palace of Culture and Sport, was built for the Moscow 1980 Summer Olympics when the sailing events were hosted in Estonia.

The building was designed by Raine Karp and Riina Altmäe, the interior architects were Ülo Sirp and Mariann Hakk. According to Siim Raie, Director of the National Heritage Board, the city hall is an excellent example of 20th century modernism.

Inside there is an ice hall and a concert hall which closed in 2009 and 2010, respectively. Director Christopher Nolan shot part of his latest film "Tenet" in Linnahall where it doubled as the Kyiv Opera House. The building is closed to the public.

Linnahall from the air. Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)

Editor: Helen Wright

