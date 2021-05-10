European Commission approves €8.8 million Estonian culture support scheme

Estonian national opera. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The European Commission has approved a €8.8 million Estonian scheme to support organisers of cultural events in the context of the coronavirus outbreak.

Under the support scheme, the support will take the form of direct grants of up to €150,000 per company to cover the costs related to their activities that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak as well as other costs incurred to ensure the continuation of their operations, the European Commission announced on Monday.

The Commission concluded that the measure is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a member state.

The Commission found that the Estonian scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the state aid framework. the support will not exceed the maximum amount per company provided by the Temporary Framework and the aid will be granted no later than 31 December 2021.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

