Cabinet to discuss plans to turn Linnahall into an opera theater

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, said the cabinet will discuss plans that Linnahall (Tallinn City Hall) could function as an opera theater as well as an international conference center.

Speaking on Vikerraadio's 'Stuudios on peaminister' (link in Estonian) on Thursday Ratas said there would be news on Linnahall's redevelopment in the coming weeks, as the Cabinet will discuss the issue on the proposal of the Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas.

"The Minister of Culture plans to come up with a new initiative, which the Estonian National Opera itself has spoken about bringing a big opera to the Linnahall Hall. This issue will be taken up in a cabinet meeting in the coming weeks in cooperation with the City of Tallinn who owns the building," he said.

Director General of the Estonian National Opera Aivar Mäe said last year that since no new opera house is likely to be built in Estonia, it would be wise to give this function to Linnahall when it undergoes reconstruction.

The National Budget Strategy 2020-2023, which was adopted this spring, states that a total of €40 million will be spent for the reconstruction of Linnahall to turn it into an international conference center. There are plans to allocate €20 million in 2021 and another €20 million in 2022. Ratas said there are plans to turn the country into a destination for international conferences.

The City of Tallinn is still waiting for state aid to be granted by the European Commission before reconstruction can begin. Ratas said this was why there was no money in the 2020 budget for Linnahall.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!