ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Inside Linnahall ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Inside Tallinn's Linnahall.
Open gallery
23 photos
Photo: Inside Tallinn's Linnahall. Author: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn's Linnahall, a former concert venue, has risen to the forefront of public debate over the last week after the Ministry of Culture announced plans to turn the currently unused building into an opera and concert hall. The building is closed to the public, so an ERR.ee photographer went to investigate.

Linnahall, originally named the V. I. Lenin Palace of Culture and Sport, was built for the Moscow 1980 Summer Olympics when the sailing events were hosted in Estonia.

The building was designed by Raine Karp and Riina Altmäe, the interior architects were Ülo Sirp and Mariann Hakk. According to Siim Raie, Director of the National Heritage Board, the city hall is an excellent example of 20th century modernism.

Inside there is an ice hall and a concert hall which closed in 2009 and 2010, respectively. The City of Tallinn, the owner of Linnahall, has looked for investors to renovate since then, but no work has been carried out so far.

The City of Tallinn has announced plans to turn Linnahall into an international conference center which would be built inside Linnahall as part of the existing ice hall.

But last week Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas's announced plans to create an opera and concert hall inside Linnahall, alongside the conference center, which will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Oct. 17. 

Lukas said an opera and concert hall would mean more of the building is used, and more often, than if only a concert hall is built.

The cost of building a opera and concert hall is estimated to be between €160 and 170 million, it was announced last week.

Lukas has suggested money can be used to pay for the renovation work from the Cultural Endowment, a fund created from alcohol, tobacco, and gambling taxes as well as donations. The endowment was previously used to partly fund the building of the Estonian National Museum in Tartu.

Linnahall from the air. Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

linnahall


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:05

Gallery: Inside Linnahall

12:13

Kiik: €150 million extra needed each year for elderly social care funding

11:09

Gallery: NATO ships arrive in Tallinn ahead of mine-clearing operation

10:04

Professor: Linnahall structures would allow preservation

11.10

What the papers say: State-run companies and Anett Kontaveit

11.10

Wages in Europe must level out, says head of European trade union body

11.10

RB Rail to verify European conformity of Rail Baltica infrastructure

11.10

Kaljulaid: We support Ireland every step of the way

11.10

M.V.Wool listeria scandal having little impact on supermarket sales

11.10

Gallery: Ratas meets with German Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer Updated

11.10

Helme: Money laundering prevention requires fast, flexible action

11.10

New Estonian ambassador to Sweden presented credentials to king

11.10

Maxima: Individual tax burden in Estonia half that in Latvia

11.10

Jevgeni Ossinovski: Education is the best public investment

11.10

Paper: Operators not interested in Saaremaa-Latvia ferry service

11.10

Culture is happening: Oct. 11-17

11.10

Pakistan national victim of racial abuse at PPA office

11.10

September registered unemployment at 4.8 percent

11.10

Paper: Administrative reform lowers number of presidential electors

11.10

Children without residency permits have right to school places

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: