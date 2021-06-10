Estonia Belarus flight ban replaced with EU-wide equivalent

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tallinn Aiport. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's flight ban on Belarusian airlines and aircraft has been superseded by a European Union-level restriction, meaning the domestic sanction will be lifted. The flight ban itself remains in place.

Under sanctions imposed by the EU Council in the wake of last month's virtual state hijacking of a civilian airliner by Belarusian authorities, airlines and planes from the landlocked country are not permitted to land in, take off from or fly through EU airspace, including that of Estonia, rendering the latter's own unilateral ban, imposed on May 28, redundant.

Estonia's ban was first centered on Belarus' national carrier, Belavia, but soon rolled out to all other carriers and airplanes.

Belarus' western frontier abuts on to three EU countries: Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

On the afternoon of Sunday, May 23 a Ryanair passenger jet flying from Athens, Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania was forcibly diverted to Minsk airport while still in Belarusian airspace, on the pretext of a terrorist bomb threat, for which no credible evidence has subsequently been put forward. The Ryanair plane was escorted by at least one MiG-29 Belarusian air force jet, while once on the apron in Minsk, two passengers, opposition leader Roman Protesevich, along with a woman identified in the media as his partner, Sofia Sapega, a Russian national, were seized by state security forces and remain incarcerated.

Experts say separate videos released of the pair subsequently bear all the hallmarks of forced confessions extracted under duress.

Belarus had been under international scrutiny since last August's presidential election, which returned Alexander Lukashenko, effective dictator of the country, to sixth consecutive term in polls widely condemned as rigged. Violent crackdowns against dissenters have been going on ever since.

Following the Ryanair incident the Council of the European Union pledged an additional package of sanctions against Lukashenko's Belarus, which came into effect on June 4, meaning Estonia's own flight ban was no longer needed as a separate order.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:22

Daily: Where is the foreign minister and what is she doing?

10:51

Estonia launches EU digital coronavirus certificates

10:27

Health Board: 54 cases of coronavirus diagnosed, one death

10:26

YLE: Finland may announce changes to work commuting entry regime next week

09:58

Foreign minister: France continues to be major strategic ally for Estonia

09:26

EKRE stalls Riigikogu's work over personal identification database bill

08:52

Gallery: Outdoor swimming pool to open in Pirita River next week

08:31

Estonia Belarus flight ban replaced with EU-wide equivalent

09.06

Youth jazz band Stepsel release new single

09.06

Global Estonian Report: June 9 – 16

09.06

Gallery: Scenes from street art festival Stencibility over the years

09.06

Survey: Estonian people's support for LGBT+ rights has risen

09.06

Neivelt: Estonia should be bolder when it comes to maintaining deficit

09.06

Tallinn mayor to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week

09.06

Seed-rich year for trees has covered Estonia in yellow pollen

09.06

Additional weekend Riigikogu session may see EKRE filibuster

09.06

Preliminary MS Estonia investigation starts July

09.06

All parcels arriving from outside the EU must be declared from July 1

09.06

EU Commissioner: Support funds not contingent on oil shale plant status

09.06

Foreign minister: We have done everything we can to restore labor migration

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: