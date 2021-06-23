Gallery: Flag raised in Paide Victory Day morning

Victory Day flag-raising in Paide, on the morning of June 23 2021.
The nation blue-black-white flag was raised bright and early at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Victory Day (Võidupüha), in the central Estonian town of Paide, which is playing host to this year's events.

The flag was raised in the town's central square, also the focal point of this year's parade, which will also be attended by NATO personnel serving in Estonia, and will see in the finish of the NATO Velo tour of Estonia bike ride.

Weather permitting, spectators will be treated to a fly-past by the Red Arrows, the aerobatic display team of Britain's Royal Air Force.

Myriad smaller flag-ceremonies have taken place nationwide, including at the Lääne County village of Jõõdre, whose new national flag obtained its official inauguration (see gallery below).

Provided with support from private donors, the flag was consecrated by Lutheran Bishop Tiit Salumäe.

 

 

Victory Day commemorates the 1919 defeat of Baltic German forces at the Batlle of Cesis, in Latvia (the town is known as Võnnu in Estonian), by Estonian and Latvian soldiers. The battle constituted part of the 1918-1920 Estonian War of Independence. It coincides with the midsummer holiday, with the evening, Jaaniöö, being marked by celebrations which often continue into the morning of Midsummer's Day itself, Jaanipäev, June 24.

Viewers with Estonian can watch Wednesday's Victory Day parade live as it happens here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

