Estonia to hire first sworn Arabic translators

To date, Estonia has sworn translators – holders of the sworn translator profession granted the competence to issue official translations – for 17 European languages. The Ministry of Justice has now initiated the process of finding sworn Arabic translators as well.

"The need for sworn Arabic translators has arisen from practical necessity expressed by translation agencies and the Chamber of Sworn Translators," Ministry of Justice spokesperson Sessi Poppel told ERR. "The changing world and the diversity of Estonian society have increased this need."

According to Poppel, there are currently no sworn Arabic translators in Estonia. "But there are several interested individuals, and there has been a need for years for sworn translators for this language," she confirmed.

The spokesperson noted that the Ministry of Justice has formed three examination committees for the finding of sworn translators for the Arabic language. One committee will test a candidate's legal expertise, the second their language skills and the third will conduct a professional suitability interview with the candidate.

The committees include two Arabic language experts, an Estonian language editor as well as a notary.

The search process for candidates is being led by Rina Sillandi, an adviser at the Justice Ministry's Liberal Professions Division; candidates' Arabic language skills will be assessed by experts Helen Geršman and Eva-Louisa Radhaa, Estonian language skills by Tiina Alekõrs and legal expertise by Tallinn notary Annika Kuimet.

A sworn translator is the holder of a liberal profession and the only one competent in the country to create official translations, the Ministry of Justice says on its site. All documents, the translation of which must be official or certified, are only translated by sworn translators in Estonia. Only persons with the profession of a sworn translator can operate as sworn translators in Estonia.

In accordance with the Sworn Translators Act, an individual may become a sworn translator if they have active legal capacity, have acquired at least a nationally recognized bachelor's degree or corresponding qualification under the Republic of Estonia Education Act, or a corresponding foreign qualification, are honest and of high moral character, and have not been punished for an intentionally committed criminal offense which would damage the reliability of the profession of a sworn translator.

According to the Justice Ministry's website, Estonia currently has sworn translators for English, Russian, Finnish, German, Swedish, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Danish, Norwegian, Dutch, Latvian, Lithuanian, Ukrainian, Polish and Slovenian.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!