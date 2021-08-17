Kallas to meet with Angela Merkel during official visit to Berlin

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday during a working visit to Berlin. A joint press conference will be held at 2.30 p.m. which can be watched on ERR.

Last week, the government's media adviser Mariann Sudakov told ERR the meeting between Kallas and Merkel will discuss Estonian-German relations, European security, co-operation in the EU and NATO and transatlantic relations. The green revolution and digital transformation will also be discussed.

Kallas will also meet with German finance minister Olaf Scholz, visit the Potsdam Climate Institute and meet with German entrepreneurs.

Merkel is also scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Kallas will return to Estonia on Tuesday evening.

