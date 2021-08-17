Restoration of Independence 30th anniversary celebrations

On August 20, the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Estonia's independence at Toompea will begin with the flag raising ceremony and end with a festive concert "The Spirit and the Power of Woman" in the Governor's Garden. The Speakers of the Parliaments of Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland and Poland and the President of the European Parliament will also participate in the events dedicated to the anniversary.

On August 20, 1991 at 11.03 p.m., the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia adopted the Resolution on the National Independence of Estonia, with 69 votes in favour. The state that had been proclaimed on 24 February 1918 was restored.

This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of this historical event. The schedule of events can be seen below.

7 a.m. Flag raising ceremony held in the Governor's Garden.

The event can be followed on ETV, ETV+ and Vikerraadio.

President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, President of the August 20th Club Ants Veetõusme and Speaker of the Althing (Parliament of Iceland) Steingrimur J. Sigfusson will speak at the ceremony. Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Urmas Viilma will say the words of blessing.

The flag-raising units of the academic associations and patriotic organizations will attend the ceremony in the Governor's Garden. Music will be provided by the choirs of the Estonian Male Choir Association, conducted by Andrus Siimon, Indrek Vijard and Jaanika Kuusik, and the Estonian Police and Border Guard Orchestra, conducted by Riivo Jõgi.

The national flag at the Tall Hermann Tower will be raised by three generations of one family – member of August 20th Club Tõnu Saarman with his daughter and grandchildren.

10 a.m. Flowers will be laid at the Memorial Stone to August 20

11 a.m. Eesti Post will present the postal stationery dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the restoration of independence in the White Hall of Toompea Castle.

The postal card with imprinted stamp has a photo of the Session Hall of the Riigikogu Building immediately after the resolution on the restoration of independence had been passed. The stamp shows the time "23.03" (11.03 p.m.), when the Supreme Council adopted the Resolution on the National Independence of Estonia.

Vice-President of the Riigikogu Hanno Pevkur, CEO of the state postal company Eesti Post Mart Mägi, President of the August 20th Club Ants Veetõusme and artist of the postal stationery Indrek Ilves will speak at the presentation.

12 noon. The August 20th Club and the 14th Riigikogu will hold a joint formal sitting.

President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas, President of the Republic Kersti Kaljulaid, President of the August 20th Club Ants Veetõusme and Chair of the Federation of Estonian Student Unions Marcus Ehasoo will deliver speeches at the joint sitting.

President of the 4 May Declaration Club of Latvia Velta Čebotarenoka, President of the Signatories of the Independence Act Club of Lithuania Birutė Valionytė and President of the European Parliament David Sassoli will also address the Riigikogu.

The sitting will be live broadcast by ETV and ETV+.

2 p.m. The August 20 Club will hold its traditional festive meeting in the White Hall of Toompea Castle.

President of the August 20th Club Ants Veetõusme, President of the 4 May Declaration Club of Latvia Velta Čebotarenoka and President of the Signatories of the Independence Act Club of Lithuania Birutė Valionytė will make speeches at the festive meeting.

3 p.m. The festive concert "The Spirit and the Power of Woman" will begin in the Governor's Garden.

The concert is dedicated to the Estonian women, who have carried the home, the homeland, the people and the nation through both the hard and the bright times.

With this concert, 30 female musicians of Estonia and the Academic Male Choir of Tallinn University of Technology honour the free Estonia.

Mari Jürjens, Naised Köögis, Anne Veski, Liisi Koikson, Liis Lemsalu, Anett, Anna Kaneelina, Birgit Sarrap, Tanja Mihhailova-Saar, Dagmar Oja and Kaire Vilgats, Tuuli Rand and Kristel Aaslaid, Evelin Võigemast, Rita Ray, Lenna, Swinging Sisters, Elina Born, Laura Prits, Getter Jaani, Elerin, Inga, Rahel and Kadri Voorand will be the singers.

The singers will be accompanied by the band formed of Kaspar Kalluste, Marek Talts, Joel Remmel, Hele-Riin Uib and Swinging Sisters. The Academic Male Choir of Tallinn University of Technology will be conducted by Valter Soosalu.

The producer of the festive concert is Danel Pandre and the music director is Marti Tärn. The concert will be hosted by Üllar Saaremäe.

Due to the restrictions on the attendance of public events, we will distribute only 500 free tickets to the concert. They are available at the sales points and on the website of Piletilevi.

We ask you to present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, a certificate of recovery from COVID-19, or a test certificate with a negative result for entry to the concert. Rapid testing will also be possible.

The concert can be followed on ETV, ETV+ and Vikerraadio.

--

