Gallery: "The Spirit and the Power of Woman" concert at Toompea

A concert dedicated to Estonian women took place at Toompea in the Governor's Garden around 3 p.m. on Friday. 30 female musicians of Estonia and the Academic Male Choir of Tallinn University of Technology performed.

The concert was dedicated to Estonian women who have carried their home, their homeland, their people and the nation through both hard and the good times.

The list of performers was made up of Mari Jürjens, Naised Köögis, Anne Veski, Liisi Koikson, Liis Lemsalu, Anett, Anna Kaneelina, Birgit Sarrap, Tanja Mihhailova-Saar, Dagmar Oja and Kaire Vilgats, Tuuli Rand and Kristel Aaslaid, Evelin Võigemast, Rita Ray, Lenna, Swinging Sisters, Elina Born, Laura Prits, Getter Jaani, Elerin, Inga, Rahel and Kadri Voorand.

The singers were accompanied by the band formed of Kaspar Kalluste, Marek Talts, Joel Remmel, Hele-Riin Uib and Swinging Sisters. The Academic Male Choir of Tallinn University of Technology will be conducted by Valter Soosalu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!