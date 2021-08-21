Gallery: Night Song Festival celebrates 30 years of free Estonia

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The "Free Estonia!" Night Song Festival at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on August 20, 2021. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Thousands of people attended the "Free Estonia!" (Vaba Eesti!) night song festivals (öölaulupidu) on Friday evening to mark the 30th anniversary of Estonia's restoration of independence.

Festivals were held across Estonia to mark the event and the "Free Estonia" concert was broadcast on ETV.

Margus Kasterpalu, project manager of the Night Song Festival, explained why the festivals were held.

"Why do it? Because we restored our independence by singing! Performed in a small circle of friends at first and more and more openly later on, the songs carried the message of freedom and the homeland. Even if the message was not always so direct, we always recognized it, even if we had to read between the lines. We sang along. Drawing inspiration from the same feeling, Alo Mattiisen's patriotic songs and night song festivals were soon born. This is how the Singing Revolution became possible – not a single drop of blood was shed," he said.

President Kersti Kaljulaid was spotted dancing at the biggest song festival at Tallinn's Song Festival grounds.

To learn more about Estonia's journey towards independence you can view a timeline on the 30th anniversary website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:57

Vaccination sessions taking place in six Tallinn schools this weekend

12:24

European Parliament President: I truly admire Estonia's transformation

11:53

Center Party to announce presidential candidate on Sunday

11:24

Refugee Council, Mondo commend refugees decision but call for fast action

10:53

Health Board: 221 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

09:55

New vaccination sites may open in Tallinn in September

09:09

Isamaa chairman hospitalized with coronavirus

08:57

Tartu County municipality first to pass 80 percent covid vaccination rate

08:43

Gallery: Night Song Festival celebrates 30 years of free Estonia

20.08

Gallery: President hosts reception at Kadriorg Rose Garden

20.08

President Kaljulaid: We will persevere if we stay honest and bold

20.08

Gallery: "The Spirit and the Power of Woman" concert at Toompea

20.08

Jüri Ratas: Every Estonian must feel safe and cared for in this country

20.08

Kaljulaid, Kallas and Ratas meet European Parliament president

20.08

Wastewater study shows spread of COVID-19 moderate in most regions

20.08

August 20th Club president: We have won and fulfilled our dreams

20.08

Teachers' union concerned over vaccination-focused educator group

20.08

Health Board: 332 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

20.08

Lutsar: Mask-wearing obligation extension justified by increased numbers

20.08

FC Flora defeats Shamrock Rovers in Conference League play-offs

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: