Gallery: Narva holds singing party 'Drive Slowly Over the Bridge'

A singing party was held in Narva on Friday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Estonia's re-independence to bring people together.

The party called "Drive Slowly Over the Bridge" and was named after the Estonian sentence "Sõida tasa üle silla" which was voted the most beautiful.

The aim of the singing party was to bring together people of different nationalities, different mother tongues and from different regions to sing cherished songs to Estonia's restoration of independence.

The concert took the audience on a journey through time, the organizers said. The repertoire included songs that are characteristic from Estonia, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Ingrian nations. The Tandem Choir of the Estonian Language House in Narva also performed.

