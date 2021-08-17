Party ratings: Reform and EKRE tying for first place in July and August

The coalition Reform Party and the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) are virtually neck-and-neck in support, according to one market research firm.

Figures released by pollster Kantar Emor Tuesday said that while Reform was the most popular party with survey respondents in August, at 25 percent, EKRE had superseded it in the previous month, with the same support level.

While in July, Reform was in second place on 23 percent of support, by August it was EKRE's turn to be the runner-up, with 24 percent, Kantar Emor said.

The other coalition party, Center, remained in third place, but its overall support levels fell during that time, from 20 percent in July, to 16 percent in August, Kantar Emor says.

The interactive graph below shows party support levels (Keskerakond is the Center Party; Eesti Rohelised, the Estonian Greens) according to Kantar Emor, and going back over the past 11 years (click on 'play' button).

Eesti 200 remained stable at 15 percent support in July and August, while the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) saw a rise in support, from nine percent to 11 percent.

Isamaa's support was 4 percent both in July and August – a significant figure since 5 percent is the threshold for obtaining seats under Estonia's d'Hondt system of proportional representation.

The Greens also polled below the threshold (3 percent in July, 4 percent in August) while TULE polled at below 1 percent each time.

Kantar Emor said it interviewed 1,001 citizens of voting age in July, and 1,058 in August, online in both cases.

The next direct elections are to the local municipalities, on October 17.

The graph below shows party support levels going back to the beginning of this year, according to Kantar Emor. Respondents were asked: "If Riigikogu elections were to be held tomorrow and the following parties were running, who would you vote for?"



