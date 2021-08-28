Aggregate ratings: Reform Party leads, EKRE firmly in second place

Party logos of the six largest political parties in Estonia. Source: ERR
Aggregated ratings for three polling companies' surveys in August show Reform is still the most popular political party followed by EKRE. Center's support has fallen since June.

The results have been compared for June and August as some companies did not carry out polling in July.

Reform's level of support stayed the same in both months and was 26 percent. In March the party was polling at 30 percent.

EKRE's aggregate average support in August was 23 percent, which is one percentage point higher than in June. The party's support has increased by 4 percent since March.

The Center Party had average support of 17 percent. From March to June, the figure has stayed at 19 percent.

Non-parliamentary party Eesti 200's average was 14 percent, the same as in June and has been stable since April.

The Social Democratic Party's (SDE) averaged 9 percent in August, 1 percentage point lower than June. The party had 7 percent in April.

Isamaa was on 5 percent in August, 1 percent lower than in May and June.

Non-parliamentary parties the Greens and TULE averaged 3 percent and 1 percent, respectively, in August. The Greens had 2 percent in June, TULE 1 percent.  

Last August, ERR's Estonian language news portal started publishing aggregate data for political party ratings on the proposal of polling companies.

Taking into account possible statistical margins of error, the individual results of research companies Norstat, Turu-uuringute AS and Kantar Emor may differ by up to three percent.

There are also differences in how each company conducts its research. Norstat mostly conducts telephone surveys but also uses online surveys. Turu-uuringute AS interviews half of the people face-to-face and half online. Emor conducts surveys online. They also all use different timeframes.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

